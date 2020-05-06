Nigeria: Rivers Denies Imposition of Levies On Students for On-Line Classes

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheammachor

The Rivers State Government has denied directing schools in the state to pay levies for online classes. The state government also denied mandating students to purchase DVD plates for online learning as the stay-at-home order continues in the state.

State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, in a statement, said: "The attention of the Rivers State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake news peddled on social media by mischief makers, that the Ministry has ordered public and private schools in the state to pay the sum of N50,000 for online classes and also directed the purchase of DVDs by pupils and students at the cost of N1,200.

"The Ministry states categorically that the said information is false and should be discountenance. Rivers State Ministry of Education at no time issued any of such directive, formally or informally."

