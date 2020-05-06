Nigeria: Upfield Foods Supports COVID-19 Fight

Upfield Foods, a plant-based foods company, has announced the donation of its Blue Band products to the Lagos State government.

Speaking about the donation, Upfield's General Manager West Africa, Bamidele Amao said:

"On behalf of Upfield, I commend the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the efforts being made to curb the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of Nigerians and others who have made Nigeria their home.

"As a food manufacturer, Upfield recognizes our heightened responsibility during this pandemic to ensure our nutritious, quality foods are consistently available to consumers. We continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure our foods are produced according to Good Hygienic Practices standards with high quality production standards".

Since 1871, Upfield's product brands have been the authority in the spreads category which gives the Company unmatched experience and know-how in the production of healthy, nutritious foods. The company is focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products.