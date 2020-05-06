Nigeria: Lagos Speaker Denies Contracts Scam Claims

5 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday, denied allegations that he was laundering money through contract scams.

Obasa described as "absurd, abusive" and "malicious," claims that he awarded contracts to himself through companies registered in the names of his father, wife and children.

The allegations, he said, were made by online news medium in a publication.

Obasa's counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, in a letter dated April 30, 2020, said none of the firms mentioned by the publication had ever been engaged or awarded any contract by the lawmakers.

He demanded that the online news medium publisher, retract the story within seven days and apologise or face a N1 billion defamation lawsuit.

The letter read: "Upon our discreet inquiry, we were able to confirm that the House of Assembly has never at any time engaged or awarded any contract to any of the listed companies in the publication.

"Therefore, we find the publication utterly absurd, abusive, malicious, and amount to irresponsible journalism to deliberately tarnish the image of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly."

Pedro said although the lawmakers had already denied the "said false and malicious publication on social media platforms," the online medium repeated the claims in its subsequent publication of March 25, 2020, adding that the publication had damaged Obasa's reputation globally.

