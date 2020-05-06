Uganda: COVID-19 - Workers At Drug Shops At High Risk

6 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tonny Abet

The president of Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU), Dr Patrick Ogwang Engeu, has said health workers in pharmacies and drug shops face a higher risk of Covid-19 infection as patients prefer them to hospitals.

Mr Ogwang, however, said government is not giving support to the said health workers to ensure continuity of quality services during the lockdown.

"It is now us diagnosing and advising on medicines to keep patients alive," he told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

"Currently due to transport restrictions, patients are not going to hospitals but they go to pharmacies and drug shops," Dr Ogwang added.

The PSU boss said the drug access points are struggling to remain open during the lockdown.

He revealed that there is stock-out of some essential drugs as countries restrict exportation of medicines.

"We are running out of stock of some vital medicines such as lasik injection among others," he said. Lasik is used to treat life-threatening fluid retention that is caused by heart failure, liver or kidney disease.

Dr Ogwang said health workers at community pharmacies and drug shops face the same challenges like those in public health facilities yet government has not given them due attention.

"Pharmacies were given only 150 stickers for vehicles but all the stickers expired after two weeks. Some pharmacists who are using their IDs are also being arrested," he said.

He said they are engaging government on a number of issues but a positive outcome is anticipated.

Last week, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State minister for Primary Healthcare, said Cipla Quality Chemicals was importing raw materials from India to start producing hydroxychloroquine.

However, according to the PSU boss, the skills to make some of the active ingredients exist locally in the country, only awaiting little investment from government in terms of equipment to put it to use.

Measures set by the society

Mr Ogwang asked all staff attending to patients to use masks and observe all safety measures such as social distancing and use of infrared thermometers to check patients' temperatures.

"Keep medicine prices normal. Ration drug supply to avoid hoarding and manufacture sanitisers to keep prices normal," the measures set by the society read.

