Uganda: Army, Police Calm Fracas At COVID-19 Isolation Centre

Sixteen people with suspected cases of Covid-19 and quarantined at Pabbo S.S. in Amuru District on Monday clashed with the health authorities and were only calmed by a joint squad of the Field force Unit of the police and soldiers.

Tension erupted when 16 of the 28 people with suspected cases of coronavirus disease attempted to force their way out of the isolation with bedding they had used at the centre.

The Pabbo Sub-county health authorities blocked them, prompting the ladies to go wild and toss mattresses into the air as others tore bed sheets to shreds.

Dr Angelo Oceng, the in-charge of the centre, said there was a heated exchange, forcing them to call in the security forces.

"There was a delay in releasing those who had completed their quarantine three days earlier so they became wild and wanted to carry off our mattresses. We also feared they would force themselves out of the isolation centre before being officially released," Dr Oceng told Daily Monitor.

The mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, mosquito nets, cups and plates plus sanitary towels and underwear were given to each of the suspected cases in quarantine.

Dr Oceng said the bedding should be left behind because they will be reused by other suspected cases brought to the centre.

On Tuesday, the Amuru District authorities discharged 28 people upon completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the centre.

Among those released were people from Luweero, Masindi, Kiryandongo and Kenya.

However, 26 more suspects still remain under quarantine.

But upon arrival of the police and soldiers, the suspects were issued with vouchers and certificates of discharge as gate pass.

"Before one is given the voucher for a gate pass, we ensure they hand back all our properties and that is how we were able to tame them," Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairperson, said. Mr Lakony said the bedding and other items would be reused after the suspects have left.

Mr Joseph Ebalu, the Amuru District internal security officer, said any suspect found vandalizing property or escaping with bedding would be arrested and prosecuted.

"Any attempt to carry away any of these mattresses, will be treated as theft, and that would be another criminal case...," Mr Ebalu said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the refugee areas

Lack of trained health workers Meanwhile, health workers at refugee settlements in Moyo and Palorinya have asked the authorities to conduct training on how to manage suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Mr James Okoki, a staff of Medical Teams International, at Palorinya settlement, on Monday said they lacked the technical skills to deliver quality work to host communities and refugees.

"Though the districts have not received any confirmed cases yet, it is better we are trained because we lie at the border of South Sudan which is porous and may pose a higher risk to the residents and refugees," he said.

Dr Joseph Arike, the Obongi District Health Officer, said:

"This is a big challenge... but the ministry officials have been communicating to us on phone which was done online but not everyone was contacted," Dr Arike said. Dr Franklin Iddi, the Moyo District health officer, said few health workers have been oriented by the Ministry of Health on Covid-19.

The 2019 statistics from UNHCR indicates that Palorinya settlement in Obongi District has about 166,000 South Sudan refugees.

The settlement was established in December 2016 in West Nile.