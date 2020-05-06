Uganda: Leaders Disagree Over Museveni's Intervention in Lango Wrangles

Political and clan leaders in Lango are divided over President Museveni's move to intervene in Lango cultural leadership wrangles.

The conflict, which has now lasted eight years, saw the election of Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the new paramount chief (won nyaci) of Lango on February 12, 2017.

The ceremony saw Odongo anointed with shea butter oil on April 12, 2018, at Lango Cultural Centre.

The sitting paramount chief, Yosam Odur Ebii, denied his nephew opportunity to take on the mantle of won nyaci, the most respected office of Lango traditional leadership.

The two rival parties have since been engaged in series of court battles, with each claiming to be the legitimate paramount chief.

Religious leaders and parliamentarians from Lango have attempted to resolve the fights in vain.

As the situation deteriorated more, President Museveni offered himself as a peace-broker to defuse the tensions.

Mr Museveni first pronounced his peace moves in May 2019 when he made it public while addressing the media in Lira District after his wealth creation rally in Lango Sub-region.

Mr Frederick Odongo, the Dokolo District chairperson, said government cannot come attempt a resolution now when the two parties have not accepted dialogue.

Mr Vincent Ayo, a youth leader of Okarowok Omwono clan in Apac District, said it is not right for President Museveni to get involved in cultural issues. "Let Lango solve their problems. Should President Museveni enter into the fray, he will lose votes from one of the fraction," he said.

Mr Daudi Okot, a representative of persons with disabilities in Apac, said: "The Lango cultural leadership is on its death bed if they are calling President Museveni to intervene."

Mr Alex Okello, the speaker in the office of Adok Oyengo Owoo clan chief, said Lango should not wait for the President to clear their mess.

"They went to court, let the ruling of that court be respected and the resolution of the Karuma Agreement also be implemented to end the confusion in Lango," he said.he said.

In concession

But Kole North MP Bonny Desales Okello said Lango has become the laughing stock because of failure to end its cultural leadership wrangles.

Mr Okello said this has affected the tribal group, and has made their work as people's representatives in Parliament extremely difficult.

"We want the government to intervene so that this matter can be handled once-and-for all," he said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Kole South MP Peter Ocen instead advised Mzee Yosam Odur to hand over the mantle to Dr Odongo Okune.

The MP said Mzee Yosam Odur can no longer offer meaningful leadership since he has already clocked 86 years and give the leadership to Dr Odongo Okune or someone of his choice.