Ghana: Govt Supports Media With 5,000 PPE

6 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The government has provided 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ghanaian media in support of their work in the wake on the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the equipment would be presented to the National Media Commission (NMC), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and other stakeholders for onward distribution to media organisations.

He noted that the donation was to support the media which has played critical roles in the fight against the spread of the disease in the country.

In addition to government's efforts to fight coronavirus, the Minister said, the country would, from Thursday, commence real-time COVID-19 testing owing to the clearing of the backlog of samples by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, explained that Ghana's COVID-19 fatality rate was currently low due to the early implementation of precautionary measures by the government and called on the public to continuously observe all protocols to ensure the fight against the disease was successful.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, urged positive patients to make themselves available for containment and treatment and that people must stop stigmatising against COVID-19 patients.

"What we want to say is that being COVID-19 positive is not equivalent to death as people perceive and so let us try and work against stigma and encourage people to be tested and avail themselves to be admitted and contained," he stated.

He called on Ghanaians to make personal hygiene protocols, social distancing, wearing of a mask and proper sanitation a part of their daily culture in response to curtailing the spread of the disease.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu called for cooperation from the public and allow contact tracers into their houses to ensure a successful fight against the disease that has infected 2,719 persons.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.