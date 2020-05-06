Ghana: Fidelity Bank Supports COVID-19 Infectious Disease and Isolation Facility

6 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

As part of efforts to assist the government to fight the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, Fidelity Bank has donated GH¢ 1 million to the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund during a virtual sod-cutting ceremony.

The bank's donation is to support the building of the COVID-19 infectious disease and isolation facility at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

This unit, which is estimated to cost $3.5million, is the first-ever isolation and treatment facility in the country and funded by the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

Julian Kinsley Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, said, "We must support our government's efforts to save lives through innovative initiatives, such as the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund."

"Our donation is in addition to other measures we have already put in place to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our customers and the general public," he said.

Mr Opuni highlighted measures, such as the reduced interest rates on personal loans for qualifying customers to 17.5 per cent (including a maximum three-month repayment holiday), loan repayment postponement and loan restructuring options for existing borrowers affected by the pandemic.

He added that the bank's SME & Corporate Clients hard hit by the effects of COVID-19 would receive relief packages that include loan moratoriums and loan restructuring opportunities.

He highlighted the bank's mobile app enhanced services such as salary advance applications, overdraft limit increases requests and loan top-ups from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Opuni concluded his list of measures by underlining the waiver of all interbank transfer fees on all digital transactions and mobile wallet transaction fees for transactions of GH¢100 and below.

He called on all Ghanaians, to adhere to the safety measures announced by the President, to enhance the success of the fight against the pandemic.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.