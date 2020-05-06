Ghana: Plans to Construct 4 Interchanges in Kumasi in the Pipeline - - Amoako-Atta

Kumasi — Plans are far advanced for the construction of four interchanges in Kumasi, to drastically reduce vehicular traffic, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, has disclosed.

He said the projects, which are at various stages of procurement, would take place at the Kumasi Airport Roundabout, Suame, Oforikrom and Ahodwo.

Mr Amoako-Atta was not clear on the cost, but he was optimistic that the project would help ease traffic in these areas and fast-track businesses in Kumasi and the region as a whole.

The Minister was briefing the media in Kumasi ahead of a two-day working tour of some parts of the Ashanti Region, on Monday, stressing that a feasibility study into the project, had been completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta admitted that, government was not going to solve all the road problems in the region, and for that matter, the country as a whole within its first term, but he was optimistic that most would be solved by the end of the year.

He said there were 156 different road projects currently on-going, simultaneously, in the Ashanti Region that were managed under different portfolios, which included the phase two of Sofoline Interchange, expansion of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Bekwai Roundabout road.

"Arrangements are being discussed to construct the section of the ring road between Ejisu on the N6 and Opimso on the N10. And this is a very important project of the government, and it will substantially reduce traffic in Kumasi," he indicated.

He added, "so all those travelling from Accra to the northern part of the country and vice versa who do not have anything to do in Kumasi will have to use these after ring roads."

Others included Kumasi outer and inner ring roads, the expansion of the Lake Bosomtwe road to dual carriage status.

Mr Amoako-Atta visited the on-going inner road projects at the Kumasi High Court, KATH and Suame Magazine during the first day of the tour, where he interacted with the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the Chief Executive of KATH, Dr Owusu Oheneba-Danso.