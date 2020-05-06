Ghana: 7 Korle-Bu COVID-19 Patients Discharged

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has treated and discharged all seven coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who were on admission at the facility.

A statement signed by Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr Daniel Asare and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday said, the patients were discharged after series of confirmatory tests returned negative.

It said among those discharged included a nurse, doctor, security officer and an elderly person adding that the patients were from KBTH and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

It indicated that the patients were impressed with the level of care and the contributions of the multidisciplinary team that the hospital had assembled and tasked with the treatment of the patients.

The statement said the team had reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and urged the discharged patients to become ambassadors in the campaign against stigmatisation of recovered persons of COVID-19.