Ghana: Global Community Lists Atewa Forest Mining As 'High Risk' Post COVID-19 Venture

Over 260 organisations from across the world have petitioned Chinese Ministry of Commerce and copied over 10 Chinese institutions not to include projects that directly impact local environments, communities, and livelihoods, in their COVID-19 financial support.

This, they said was due to pre-existing risks and controversies before the onset of the pandemic and if pursued, some of the projects would harm and destroy forest, marine, desert, river, or other increasingly fragile and remaining intact ecosystems, and the people who depended on them.

China's Ministry of Commerce and the China Development Bank (CDB) in February jointly issued a "Notice on the COVID-19 Pandemic Situation and Development of Financial Services in Supporting the High Quality Joint-Construction of the Belt and Road".

But in a letter to the Chinese authorities, the over 260 organisations of which A Rocha Ghana is one, identified 60 projects as 'high risk projects' of which the planned bauxite mining in Atewa Forest being pursued by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation was part.

The letter stated that the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the fact that international cooperation and transparency were crucial to ensure and maintain a healthy planet.

"The COVID-19 has painfully highlighted how climate change and biodiversity loss hamper humanity's ability to effectively combat pandemics and it is clear that preemptively protecting the natural world plays a critical role in controlling future outbreaks."

The organisations said, in qualifying projects as "high quality", they believed that environmental and social issues such as Local community consultations are done according to Free, Prior, Informed Consent (FPIC) standards, per the 169 International Labour Organisation Convention and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"Environmental impact assessments are robust, credible, comprehensive, transparent, assess full range of available alternatives, and account for cumulative impacts and Project developers and financiers institute robust, accessible, and clear channels of communication with all relevant local stakeholders," it said.

Among the issues are that all relevant project information, such as pre-feasibility assessments, environmental impact assessments, project information, and other relevant information, should be disclosed (in the appropriate local language) to affected communities and stakeholders and allow for public feedback and participation starting from the earliest-planning phases to allow for better inclusive decision-making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Coronavirus Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Also, projects should comply with international norms and best practices, including; existing Chinese green finance policies such as the Green Credit Guidelines, projects should not negatively impact internationally (that is those protected by international conventions such as World Heritage, Ramsar) or national protected areas, key biodiversity areas, and old growth or primary forests and projects should not block free-flowing rivers, biological corridors, or migratory routes of animals listed by conventions on migratory species (Bonn Convention).

"Projects should not contribute to the extinction of threatened species (thus, per the IUCN Red List), projects should not trigger or exacerbate political, ethnic, labour, religious, intra-community, or resource-sharing domestic or trans boundary conflicts and projects should not result in mass or involuntary displacement of local or indigenous communities, and should not encroach on cultural and religious sites."

A Rocha Ghana and several NGOs in Ghana believed that mining Bauxite in Atewa Forest is not eligible for the Chinese COVID-19 financial support or only be eligible, if all concerns related to design and implementation are not appropriately and effectively addressed to the satisfaction of local communities and stakeholders.