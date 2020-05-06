Ghana: Little Gabriella Needs Help

6 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The family of one-year-old Gabriella Konadu Opoku is appealing to individuals and benevolent organisations to help it raise US$50,000 for her to undergo a biliary atresia surgery in India.

Biliary atresia is an anatomic malformation of the liver.

"Children with biliary atresia require early surgery to correct the anomaly as the disease is progressive in nature," a letter signed by Dr Taiba Jibril Afaa, a paediatric gastroenterologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, confirming little Gabriella's condition said.

According to the letter, though Gabriella was diagnosed of the anomaly when she was five months, a surgery could not be performed on her because her condition had advanced.

As a result, "she has now developed complications of the disease for which she is being supported with medications.

"At this point, Gabriella will require a liver transplant which is not done in Ghana but can be done in countries like India among others.

"We would be grateful if you could support support Gabriella through her journey to transplant," Dr Afaa's letter which approved of support for little Gabriella said.

A teary unemployed mother of Gabriella, Dina Martey, who called on the Ghanaian Times to help her solicit the funds, said their little daughter is all what they have.

"Our daughter's life is at stake and we don't have that money to save her life. Since she was diagnosed, she is unable to eat and she has lost weight.

"The doctors said the surgery must be done as soon as practicable but look at me and the father we don't have that money. If we had, we will have no difficulty at all using our last to save her life," she said as she tried to hold back her tears.

Benevolent organisations are encouraged to donate into the Times Needy Fund - UBA Account number 00103068701511 to support little Gabriella.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.