Swaziland: Domestic Abuse Cases Double in Swaziland During Coronavirus Lockdown

The number of recorded domestic abuse cases in Swaziland (eSwatini) has doubled during the present coronavirus lockdown.

The Swaziland Action Group Against Abuse (SWAGAA) said at least 40 cases had been reported to the group between 30 March 2020 and 24 April. Swaziland has been in partial lockdown since 27 March. All but essential businesses are closed, travel is severely restricted and gatherings are banned. People found by police on the streets without a legitimate reason are fined.

SWAGAA said that in a usual month it received 15 to 20 cases.

Of the recently reported cases 27 related to 'emotional abuse'. There were five cases of 'sexual abuse'.

In other coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in Swaziland:

A LAWYER has questioned whether the police have the legal authority to fine people for not wearing facemasks as this has not been provided for in government regulations.

DEMOCRACY activists whose homes have been subjected to police raids in recent weeks accused police of spreading coronavirus because they did not wear protective facemasks. At least 10 officers at a time have been involved in the raids.

THE SWAZILAND National Association of Teachers (SNAT) has given the Swazi Government 15 demands it wants met before it will agree to the reopening of the kingdom's 970 schools and 30 tertiary institutions. These included extensive disinfection.

A MAGISTRATE was reportedly among a number of people given on-the-spot fines by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions on social gatherings.