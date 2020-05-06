Ghana: Pope Francis Appoints Apostolic Nuncio for Catholic Church Ghana

6 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Pope Francis has appointment Monsignor Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, Titular Archbishop-elect of Limosano as the new Apostolic Nuncio for the Catholic Church in Ghana.

The 51-year- old Polish replaces Archbishop Jean Marie Speich and is the ninth Nuncio to Ghana.

An Apostolic Nuncio is a representative of the Pope in the country.

The Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Rev. Fr Lazarus Anondee announced this at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

Monsignor Jagodzinski was born on January 11, 1969 in Malogoszcz, Poland and was ordained a priest on June 3, 1995 and was incardinated in the Diocese of the Kielce.

The new Nuncio obtained a Doctorate Degree in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of Holy Cross, Rome in 2001, and in preparation for the Diplomatic Service, he studied at Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome from 1999 to 2001.

He then entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See on July 1, 2001. Monsignor Jagodzinski served at the Holy See Secretariat of State and Apostolic Nunciatures in Belorussia, Croatia and India.

From 2018 until his appointment as the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, he was assigned as the first Counsellor in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Monsignor Jagodzinski speaks Polish, Italian, French, English, Croatian, Russian and Spanish.

