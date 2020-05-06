Namibia: The Birth of Nambeats

NAMBEATS is a digital music marketplace which facilitates song distribution while bringing recording artists and music producers together. The initiative recently started providing high-quality instrumentals for artists in need of beats.

"NamBeats took advantage of the convenience of the internet. It provides solutions to industry challenges by being both a community-driven music entertainment website and a place to buy licensed songs, albums and beats," one of the owners, Titus Hidishange, said.

Hidishange said the aim of forming NamBeats is to eliminate poor quality by providing a direct channel for musicians to find the highest standards of beats.

"Poor song production lowers all possible chances for a song to make it onto the market. Our expert producers carefully study the trend in the music industry and hand-pick the right instruments to produce high-quality and professional beats with the potential to stand out and catch everybody's attention," Hidishange said.

He believes upcoming artists are often robbed when it comes to beats. Many would have a hit song, but it would fail because of a poor beat.

"Upcoming artists often face challenges such as paying high prices for beats. Sometimes a producer would charge a high price simply because he or she is the only one in a certain town. We felt the need to do something to improve our industry."

Appollos Weyulu, marketing manager of the initiative, said NamBeats is open to all local artists as long as they comply with terms and conditions.

"NamBeats has changed the game by giving artists the tools they need to get their music out to the world. Our digital library gives instant access. Users can stream online or buy the music. The website uploads new content regularly," Weyulu said.

Later this year the team plans on expanding the business by allowing producers to sell their work on the platform.

"For now we can manage the demand. We also want to create a platform where talented producers can share their work and get recognised," Hidishange said.

Go to nambeat.com for more information.