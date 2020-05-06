Zimbabwe: MDC Slams Data Tariffs Hike

5 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) has condemned data price hike by telecommunications companies saying it will increase the digital divide between the rich and the poor since children had turned to internet schooling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The party's Secretary for Education, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere wrote on microblogging site Twitter indicating that the latest hike in data tariffs was likely going to impact on poor families who will not be able to afford the new prices.

"The rising cost of data spells disaster for access to education. The digital divide means the poor have little or no access to online learning. Online classes are too expensive for many who are struggling to make ends meet amid diminished lockdown earnings," said Mahere

She also said that the price hike of data will do nothing but only harm the education system in the country and this will separate the poor from the rich.

Econet has announced the the hikes with effect from today 5 May which comes in the face of government plans to promote online classes as a safe measure against COVID-19.

Some of the schools have already started online classes to cover for time lost due to unending lockdowns and the latest development flies in the face of such progressive plans.

Government has also announced that pupils could make use of Ruzivo, an Econet run online library to access books to study during lockdown

Econet has hiked data tariffs by as much as 350 percent with its monthly data package of 25 gigabytes which used to cost RTGS400 now costing RTGS1300.

NetOne has also announced its planned data tariff hike which will be effective from 6 May 2020.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicines for COVID-19 Use
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.