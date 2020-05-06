Rwanda Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases, One More Recovery

5 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda has on Tuesday, May 5 reported one COVID-19 recovered case and no new confirmed case. This brought the tally of COVID-19 active cases to 132, against 129 recoveries.

The results were drawn from 896 sample tests.

Different from the latest results, Rwanda has been recently recording high numbers of confirmed cases, most of which were caused by cross-border truck drivers.

With no reported fatalities yet, the country has recently partially eased the COVID-19 lockdown for15 days and allowed some activities to resume operations.

However, citizens are urged to continue putting on masks while in public and multi-family compounds, to wash hands regularly and to practice physical distancing among others.

Globally, the pandemic boasts 3,708,604 confirmed cases, 256,787 deaths and 1,234,443 recoveries.

