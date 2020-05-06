Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Wields Axe On Four MDC Legislators

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and President of Senator Honourable Marble Chinomona have announced the dismissal of four opposition legislators Charlton Hwende, Tabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Senator Lilian Timveos, following a recall letter written by MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

Parliament reconvened for a while today with the only business being the dismissal of the four, a move the opposition MDC Alliance claimed was a declaration of war by Zanu PF.

Addressing journalists this evening, MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti charged that the latest move was a declaration of war by the ruling party.

Biti said the ruling Zanu PF was the hand behind the recall of MDC Alliance MPs as well as the Supreme Court ruling that restored the opposition movement to its 2014 status.

"Today's determination by the speaker of house of assembly and president of senate is a travesty of justice, a travesty of legality, everyone knows we are the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa, we participated in the 2018 elections of the 30th of July as MDC Alliance and contested with 23 other entities including an entity called MDC-T which actually as a matter of fact has two seats in the National Assembly.

"So that another political party the MDC-T can purport to recall members of the MDC Alliance has no legal basis, it is null and void, but we know what has happened today, it is a Zanu PF project, this is an agenda to weaken an destroy the MDC Alliance and our leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa," said Biti.

A Supreme Court ruling on the MDC leadership dispute, nullified congresses convened by Dr Thokozani Khupe and Advocate Nelson Chamisa in 2018, restoring the movement to its 2014 status where Mwonzora was the Secretary General, the power he has used to recall the four.