Namibia: More Drama in Football Soap

THE notion that the country's warring football bodies are working towards a truce has been firmly dispelled by recent events as the NPL announced it "will press charges of conspiracy to kill against" the NFA.

On Tuesday, Namibia Football Association president Ranga Haikali vehemently dismissed that accusation, which the Namibia Premier League on Sunday said it had reported to police.

The new sordid developments poured cold water over hopes of a positive breakthrough by the Sports Ministry which recently facilitated dialogue between the feuding football parties.

Last week, acting Sports Ministry executive director Sivhute Katamba said Government held three "progressive" meetings with the NFA and NPL aimed at find lasting solutions to the long-running stand-off.

That observation has been booted out of bounds as the NPL broke a confidentiality pact claiming they "will not be intimidated" or silenced. The NPL accused Haikali of masterminding a media smear campaign and deploying henchmen to allegedly issue "threats to kill or cause physical harm to NPL executive members".

The unnamed henchmen initially masqueraded as Haikali's campaign managers ahead of February's NFA elections, the NPL said in lengthy media statement.

"The NPL exco [executive] is not going to be intimidated by unlawful conduct and has forwarded all the evidence to the Namibian Police and will press charges of conspiracy to kill against the henchmen on 6 May 2020," the NPL said.

Haikali dismissed the claims, saying it was the NPL chairman Patrick Kauta's latest attempt to deviate from the issues at hand.

He in turn accused Kauta of waging an unsanctioned crusade against the NFA.

"He [Kauta] must bring proof and that's why the police is there. We are not in the business of threatening anybody as NFA. He's just not recognising the authority of the NFA," said Haikali.

"That statement was issued by NPL exco, there as no meeting of that exco. The BoG [board of governors] is not aware of any meetings where some of these decisions have been taken. So, where did they get that mandate?"

Haikali also refuted the NPL's record of recent reconciliatory talks which fell through. The NPL strongly feels that "the NFA delegates failed to meaningfully engage any of the recommended proposals by the Ministry. Instead, NFA's attitude was obstructive and disrespectful".

According to the NPL, the Sports Ministry recommended that the NFA undertake to lift the NPL's suspension; the NPL withdraw the case(s) lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport; and that the NFA directive of "no promotion/relegation for the season ended 2018/19" be revisited.

The parties reportedly also agreed that the first divisions belatedly kick off their pending season "immediately after the lockdown, and to enable the NPL to commence their league in October/November 2020", while the NFA directive that "no football commence before August 2020" should also be revisited.

"The NPL proposed an interest free loan to the NFA which it rejected. The NFA delegates refused to further debate any recommendations if relegation is real and questions by the Ministerial delegations were stone walled. The conduct of the NFA rendered the meeting outcome inconclusive," the NPL stated.

In turn, Haikali said the NPL is crying wolf and had no intentions of holding up their end of the agreement.

"We made it clear that in terms of the NFA Constitution, only the congress had the mandate to make such a decision [reverse the suspension].

They committed to withdraw the cases at CAS and that has not happened up to now," he said.

"Secondly, the consultations with the minister was on the basis of trying to find solutions to the impasse. We don't view this as government interference. But the twisting of facts where the NPL is quoting the ministry as having said this or that can be interpreted as government interference.

"The NPL said they have already paid the money [legal fees] and that is not true. Please ask Mr Patrick Kauta to share the letter written by their lawyers Jeff Tjitemisa addressed to CAS which is contrary to the lies above," noted Haikali.

Additionally, the NFA rejected the NPL's loan proposal on the basis that its affiliate's coffers are empty.

"How can the NPL offer interest free loan the the NFA whereas the NPL aren't even able to pay their staff members?

"The very same NPL unilaterally cut the salaries of their staff by 25% and decided to retrench some staff members.

"They want to apply for the government (Covid-19 stimulus) grants and also want to benefit from the Fifa grants, and illegally want to commit sponsorship money as loans to the mother body which has suspended them," Haikali continued.

"Can they please show us the mandate from their BoG authorising them to offer or grant such loans ?

"The NPL has been on record offering to find sponsorship for the first division since since 2017 but never fulfilled to this promise."