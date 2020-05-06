Malawi: 83 Player Transfers Made - FA Malawi Applauds Clubs for Embracing Transfer Matching System

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has applauded TNM Super League Clubs for fully embracing the Transfer Matching System (TMS) after transacting all transfers in the just closed transfer window through the online platform.

FAM club licensing manager Casper Jangale

A total of 83 player transfers, 75 of which are domestic, have been completed during the January-April window, which closed at midnight on Thursday April 30, 2020.

FAM Club Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale said it is encouraging that clubs are now using the platform, which makes it easy for both teams and regulators to trace relevant information and documents on transfers.

"Looking at how clubs have fared this time around, there has been a tremendous improvement," Jangale said.

"At least 15 of the 16 Super League Clubs were active in the system which is encouraging to us as football regulators.

"This is the new direction of doing transfers because the TMS and Mpira Connect platforms are now mandatory," he said.

There were eight international transfers with five transferred out and three coming in.

The domestic transfer window is scheduled to re-open on August 1 but Jangale said the date might change because FIFA has arranged meetings with member associations to discuss football regulatory issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"FIFA will guide us on the way forward through a teleconference meeting which has been scheduled for Thursday this week.

"We are going to discuss some regulatory issues including transfer windows. We hope that the guidance will be beneficial to Malawi football," Jangale said.

The following is the list of completed transfers as of April 30:

Be Forward Wanderers

IN: Juma Yatina (from Masters Security), Lughano Kayira (Mzuzu Warriors) and Peter Wadabwa (GD Maputo, Mozambique)

OUT: Nenani Juwaya (to Red Lions), Peter Kasonga (MAFCO), Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers), Zicco Mkanda (Nyasa Big Bullets), Francisco Madinga (Dila Gori, Georgia), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, SA)

Blue Eagles

IN: Chimwemwe Kumkwawa (Masters Security), Mphatso Phillimon (Silver Strikers), Lazarus Nyamela (Silver Strikers)

Silver Strikers

IN: Chikondi Kamanga (Be Forward Wanderers), Patrick Macheso (Mlatho Mponela), Mphatso Dzongololo, Misheck Malaicha (both from Masters Security), Stain Davie (TN Stars), Foster Biton (Blue Eagles)

OUT: Zikani Kasambala (Ekwendeni Hammers), Waliko Mhango (Moyale Barracks), Precious Washali (Mzuzu Warriors), Mphatso Phillimon, Lazarus Nyamela (both from Blue Eagles), Michael Mtonyo (Kamuzu Barracks), Newman Mwamsamali, Ronald Pangani (both from Red Lions) Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City, SA)

OUT: Patrick Rudi (Ekwendeni Hammers), Foster Biton (Silver Strikers)

Nyasa Big Bullets

IN: Peter Banda (Griffin Young Stars), Zicco Mkanda (Be Forward Wanderers)

OUT: Tilekeni Josephy (Civo Service United), Davie Banda Saizi (Red Lions), Charles Petro Sherriff (Tiraspol, Moldova)

Red Lions

IN: Nenani Juwaya (Be Forward Wanderers), Kennedy Kachimanga (Namiwawa FC), Newman Mwamsamali (Silver Strikers), Davie Banda Saizi (Nyasa Big Bullets), Ronald Pangani (Silver Strikers), Khumbo Banda (Chitipa United)

Chitipa United

IN: Muhamas Biason (Dwangwa), Chikondi Mbeta (Nyasa Big Bullets), Samson Chiona (Katoto United), Oscar Luwale (Azam Tigers), Rocket Dinga (TN Stars), Diamande Viera (Zolozolo United), Chisomo Malata (Eckas FC), Alick Nyamwera (Mzuzu Warriors)

OUT: Iven Mwakapenda (Mighty Tigers), Tinkhani Nyirenda (Kamuzu Barracks), Shenton Banda (Mzuzu Warriors), Khumbo Banda (Red Lions)

Civil Service United

IN: Chikondi Maloya (Masters Security), Levison Foliyasi (Mitundu Strikers), Tilekeni Josephy (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Swini (UD Songo, Mozambique)

Ekwendeni Hammers

IN: John Chalamanda (Masters Security), Chikondi Majanga (Mlatho Mponela), Samson Phiri (Masters Security), Blessings Singini (Dwangwa United), Jack Mustafa Maulana (Mlatho Mponela), Patrick Rudi (Blue Eagles), Zikani Kasambala (Silver Strikers), Maneno Nyoni (Masters Security), Patrick Banda (Mlatho Mponela), Erick Kaonga (Mlatho Mponela)

Kamuzu Barracks

IN: Tinkhani Nyirenda (Chitipa United), Michel Mtonyo (Silver Strikers)

Karonga United

OUT: Happy Msowoya (MAFCO), Evans Odei (Real Sports, Benin)

Mafco

IN: Innocent Kafunda (Moyale Barracks), Smith Kadawasi (Mzuzu Warriors), Dan Chimbalanga (Dedza Young Soccer), Davie Balaka (Dedza Young Soccer), Wakisa Kalinga (TN Stars), Happy Msowoya (Karonga United), Lastain Arnold (Airborne Rangers), Peter Kasonga (Be Forward Wanderers), Daniel Saul (Dedza Soccer Saints)

Mighty Tigers

IN: Precious Chiudza, Precious Chipungu, Given Makumbi, Duncan Mwale (All from Mlatho Mponela), Allan Mthembu (Nyasa United), Iven Mwakapenda (Chitipa United), Kalimu Bamusi (Likumbo FC), Davie Mthini (Chitedze Strikers), Clifford Jekapu (TN Stars), Dalitso Phiri (Luwinga United FC)

OUT: Oscar Luwale (Chitipa United)

Moyale Barracks

IN: Hassan Upindi, Innocent Botoman (both from Mlatho Mponela, Limbani Suwedi (Masters Security), Waliko Mhango (Silver Strikers), Khumbo Mhone, Saman Nyirenda (both from Bulu United), Limbani Simenti (Katoto United)

OUT: Innocent Kafunda (MAFCO)

Mzuzu Warriors

IN: Dan Sibale, Sheriz Chiumia (both from Luwinga United), Precious Washali (Silver Strikers), Shenton Banda (Chitipa United), Brian Mhone (Ekwendeni United)

OUT: Smith Kadawasi (MAFCO), Allick Nyamwera (Chitipa United), Lughano Kayira (Be Forward Wanderers)

TN Stars

IN: Kotei Blankson (Inter Allies FC, Ghana)

OUT: Clifford Jekapu (Mighty Tigers), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers), Rocket Dinga (Chitipa United), Wakisa Kalinga (MAFCO)

