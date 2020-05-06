Malawi: 2 Cabinet Ministers Defiant - 'We Will Not Resign'

Two senior Cabinet ministers facing stinging attacks over hefty coronavirus allowances say they will not resign despite growing pressure to do so.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango (L) and Botomani: Not resigning

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and minister of Information Mark Botomani on Tuesday faced renewed pressure to resign when they faced rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The two powerful ministers insisted they will not resign over controversies surrounding ministerial allowances in the fight against Covid-19.

"We have not done anything wrong. In fact, we did not get the said allowances," said Botomani after meeting the HRDC officials.

The ministers met HRDC to clarify on the Covid-19 allowances following a leaked video clip that in which the ministers talked about how the allowances could be shared and how to subsequently conceal the information from the public.

HRDC executive member Rev MacDonald Sembereka said they have heard the part of the ministers but they still feel they should be investigated by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Sembereka, has since said the grouping will carry on with calls for the ministers to resign.

But in reaction the two ministers who responded to HRDC right away in the meeting said they will not resign arguing they did nothing wrong.

