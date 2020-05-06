Malawi: 2 Cabinet Ministers Defiant - 'We Will Not Resign'

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Two senior Cabinet ministers facing stinging attacks over hefty coronavirus allowances say they will not resign despite growing pressure to do so.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango (L) and Botomani: Not resigning

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and minister of Information Mark Botomani on Tuesday faced renewed pressure to resign when they faced rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The two powerful ministers insisted they will not resign over controversies surrounding ministerial allowances in the fight against Covid-19.

"We have not done anything wrong. In fact, we did not get the said allowances," said Botomani after meeting the HRDC officials.

The ministers met HRDC to clarify on the Covid-19 allowances following a leaked video clip that in which the ministers talked about how the allowances could be shared and how to subsequently conceal the information from the public.

HRDC executive member Rev MacDonald Sembereka said they have heard the part of the ministers but they still feel they should be investigated by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Sembereka, has since said the grouping will carry on with calls for the ministers to resign.

But in reaction the two ministers who responded to HRDC right away in the meeting said they will not resign arguing they did nothing wrong.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.