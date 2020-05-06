Malawi Govt Accrediting NGOs to Fight Virus Pandemic - 13 Organisations Contribute K1 Billion

Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare, Mary Clara Makungwa, has said government, through the Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) Board of Malawi, is accrediting local and international NGOs that are willing to put their resources together to help with interventions aimed at addressing the devastating effects inflicted by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Voice Mhone and Mary Clara Makungwa, addressing the press in Lilongwe

Makungwa disclosed this in the Capital Lilongwe, saying government acknowledges that the response to the pandemic needs concerted efforts and support from every sector.

She said it is pleasing that the NGO sector is responding to the call with 13 NGOs having been accredited already-that have, so far, contributed one billion Kwacha towards implementation of the national response plan on covid-19.

According to Makungwa, government has adopted a code of conduct developed by NGOs working under the humanitarian sector-which not only provides principles, values and expected behavior of NGOs, but it is also a monitoring tool that would ensure the accredited NGOs strictly observe all measures that are put in place in the fight against the pandemic in order not to cause harm to communities and to themselves.

She commended the 13 NGOs for coming forth with their assistance, urging more others with readily available resources to become duly accredited and participate in the noble cause of fighting Covid-19.

"The nation is currently in a state of disaster as announced by His

Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. This is a critical time we all need to join hands and support local councils in their enormous job of selecting who should be granted permission to provide novel covid-19 related activities and how should they should be monitored.

"That is why my ministry has taken the issue of accrediting NGOs at heart. Government, through the NGO Board and local councils, expect more support to flow towards the fight against the pandemic. I pledge my personal support to all NGOs that will compliment government's efforts on the pandemic agenda," said Makungwa

She further commended the accredited NGOs for having planned activities that center on Covid-19 awareness and comply with social distancing measures and encouraged them to also support with personal protective equipment.

Malawi NGO Board Chief Executive Officer, Voice Mhone, concurred with the minister, emphasizing that the NGO sector cannot be doing business as usual amidst the pandemic.

"We want NGOs to provide covid 19 services within the six months window which is in line with government's plan on covid 19 interventions.

"Once accredited, an NGO will speedily be permitted by district commissioners to provide services.

"We expect NGOs to reshuffle their budgets to accommodate covid 19 activities while still targeting same beneficiaries or impact areas," Mhone said.

