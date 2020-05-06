Malawi: Citizens Movement Calls for Malawi Political Party It Experts Inclusion in MEC Audit Team

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Citizen for Transformation has proposed inclusion of IT personnel from political parties into the MEC audit team for a transparent vote tabulation exercise as preparations for the the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election gather momentum.

CFT spokesperson Chimwemwe Maunde speaking at a presser- Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

CFT Commander-in-Chief Timothy Mtambo said this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

He also issued fresh calls calls for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners to step down or be fired.

However, the commissioners have not hinted on intentions to resign so has President Peter Mutharika indicated he will not fire them as being pressured by the CSOs and opposition parties.

Mtambo said in order for Malawi to have a free and fair Election, there must be a credible MEC chairperson to preside over the Election.

He has since demanded the resignation and firing of the current commissioners and that there needs to be what he christens as a credible election management system.

Mtambo says the movement demands that there should be a credible process and procedure should be followed in all administrative practices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.