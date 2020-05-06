Malawi: Citizens Movement Calls for Malawi Political Party It Experts Inclusion in MEC Audit Team

Citizen for Transformation has proposed inclusion of IT personnel from political parties into the MEC audit team for a transparent vote tabulation exercise as preparations for the the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election gather momentum.

CFT spokesperson Chimwemwe Maunde speaking at a presser- Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

CFT Commander-in-Chief Timothy Mtambo said this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

He also issued fresh calls calls for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners to step down or be fired.

However, the commissioners have not hinted on intentions to resign so has President Peter Mutharika indicated he will not fire them as being pressured by the CSOs and opposition parties.

Mtambo said in order for Malawi to have a free and fair Election, there must be a credible MEC chairperson to preside over the Election.

He has since demanded the resignation and firing of the current commissioners and that there needs to be what he christens as a credible election management system.

Mtambo says the movement demands that there should be a credible process and procedure should be followed in all administrative practices.

