Malawi: Kyungu Calls for Mutharika Visit to North Malawi

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga has asked the ] President Peter Mutharika to visit the northern region, saying he is the President of all Malawians hence people from the north deserves his visit.

President Peter Mutharika confers with Paramount Chief Kyungu during the previous visit in Karonga District

Quoted in his speech on Tuesday, 5th May, 2020 during elevation ceremony of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthalire to Senior Chief in Chitipa district, Kyungu said since the president was re-elected into power in the nullified 21 May, 2019 Presidential election he has never visited the northern land.

"The elections passed and we are expecting fresh presidential elections, he has never visited northern region. We really want him to visit us as president of this republic." Kyungu asked.

Kyungu further advised political leaders in the country to exercise politics of love, unity and respect, saying these are pillars of peace in the country.

Meanwhile delegated deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development by the President at the function, Grezelder Jeffrey, responding as Secretary General (SG) for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said the president has no fear.

"Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has no fears to visit people across the north. He is the only president in Malawi and was ushered into power by people from all corners of Malawi." Parallel to the calls from Kyungu, Jeffrey responded.

However in a telephone interview with presidential spokes person Mgeme Kalirani said the call by the Chief has been noted to the president.

During the ceremony, Sub-Traditional Authorities of Navikaza and Nthengatenga were elevated to Traditional Authorities (T/A's) respectively.

