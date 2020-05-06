Malawi: MCP's Chakwera Submits Nomination Papers With Utm's Chilima As Running Mate - Malawi Fresh Elections

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

The Soche International Conference Hall in Blantyre on Wednesday was punctuated with pomp mood when torchbearer of a united opposition front under the banner of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate - the country's estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party - presented their nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Chakwera standing with Chilima as his running mate in the fresh presidential elections Tonse alliance: Opposition united front for fresh elections Chakwera and Chilima: MCP presidential ticket for fresh elections representing Tonse Alliance of 9 opposition parties

On February 3 2020, a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court nullified President Peter Mutharika's May 21 2019 victory and ordered a fresh poll which is slated on July 2 2020 unless otherwise decided by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

"We stand here before you because we have a date with destiny," said Chakwera.

"For 26 years, Malawi's Vice-Presidents have been mistreated, underutilized, harassed, and slandered, but God has given us Dr. Chilima, whose courage has confronted this disease and answered the call to cure it on behalf of all Malawians.That is destiny," he added.

Thousands of people, including former president Joyce Banda and members of her People's Party (PP), commander-in-chief of Citizens for Transformation (CFT) movement Timothy Mtambo and hundreds of supporters who defied social distancing gathered at the venue to witness Chakwera and his running mate Chilima present the papers.

The ecstatic united opposition members were chanting songs in support of Chakwera's candidacy.

"Malawi muno sitifunanso wina koma Chakwera, alamule dziko lino, Chigawo cha pakati, yemweyo Chakwera, chigawo cha ku mpoto yemweyo Chakwera , chigawo cha kumwela ymweyo Chakwera alamule dziko lino [ Malawi is quenching for a Chakwera presidency]," they sung in unison.

There was traffic jam in the city as vehicles moved at snail's pace with supporters dancing and chanting songs in support of grand opposition alliance candidature.

