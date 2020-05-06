Somalia: Man Held for Killing Police Officer Using Hand Grenade

6 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security officers have arrested a man linked with the hand grenade attack in which a police officer was killed.

The man whose identity is yet to be revealed is suspected to have thrown a hand grenade in Yaqshid district on Tuesday evening.Eyewitnesses said the hand grenade was thrown shortly after iftar.

" We lost a police officer in the grenade attack. We have a suspect in our custody in relation to the incident", said the deputy commissioner of political security in Benadir region Mohamed Abdullahi (Tuulah)

This is the second time the district branch has been attacked and the deputy commissioner asked the members of the public to alarm the police if they see a suspicious activity going on."

The attack came at a time when Mogadishu is dawn to dusk curfew as police forces blocked main roads of the capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked Alshabab conducted similar attacks in the past.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicines for COVID-19 Use
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.