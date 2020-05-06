Somalia: Man Held for Killing Police Officer Using Hand Grenade

Security officers have arrested a man linked with the hand grenade attack in which a police officer was killed.

The man whose identity is yet to be revealed is suspected to have thrown a hand grenade in Yaqshid district on Tuesday evening.Eyewitnesses said the hand grenade was thrown shortly after iftar.

" We lost a police officer in the grenade attack. We have a suspect in our custody in relation to the incident", said the deputy commissioner of political security in Benadir region Mohamed Abdullahi (Tuulah)

This is the second time the district branch has been attacked and the deputy commissioner asked the members of the public to alarm the police if they see a suspicious activity going on."

The attack came at a time when Mogadishu is dawn to dusk curfew as police forces blocked main roads of the capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked Alshabab conducted similar attacks in the past.