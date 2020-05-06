Namibia: Spotlight On Lesley Klim

interview

LESLEY Klim made his debut for Namibia against Uruguay three years ago and soon made an impact for the national rugby team.

Equally comfortable at centre or wing, he has gone on to play 13 tests for Namibia, scoring eight tries in the process, including four during Namibia's record 118-0 victory against Tunisia in 2019.

In December 2017 he joined English Championship side Doncaster Knights, playing nine matches and scoring four tries and three months later he made his big breakthrough when he joined top Welsh side Ospreys.

Klim, however, had a disappointing spell as he was dogged by injuries over the next two years, and in the end he only played six matches for Ospreys, scoring two tries.

With Ospreys also having to limit foreign-based players due to transformation targets, Klim was loaned out to the English Championship side Jersey Reds, but just before he was due to make his debut against Nottingham on 14 March, the match was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klim has since returned to Namibia, and although he has yet to play a match for the Reds, they have signed him up for the upcoming season, after the Ospreys let him go.

Klim is now hard at work preparing for the new season which is due to start in July if all goes well. Klim spoke to The Namibian Sport about the highs and lows of his career to date.

When and where were you born?

Keetmanshoop, 16 January 1995.

Who was your sport hero as a child?

As a kid I was sport mad and I tried to participate in as many codes as I possibly could. Therefore I had sprinting heroes, soccer heroes and a huge list of rugby players I looked up to. If I have to mention a few they'd be Tyson Gay, Ronaldinho and Ma'a Nonu.

Who was the best player you ever played with?

I've been fortunate to play with great players from school level up to today, and this enabled me to learn from them and improve my game. However, David Philander deserves a mention. I used to buy five dollar credit to download photos of the guy and to eventually play with him, was a proud moment. What he did with space was ridiculous, while he had a natural ability to effortlessly beat players.

Who was the best player you played against.

The French international, Virimi Vakatawa, who is one of the best centres in the world. He hits hard, runs great lines and exploits space well, while putting his wingers into space and always seems to be having fun while playing the game.

Who was the best coach you ever played under?

It would be unfair to single out one coach because I feel they have all contributed enormously to where I am today. I am grateful to all the coaches that have developed me as a player and a person. From school-level to where I am today, they have all added value.

What was your most memorable match?

I would like to mention two matches, with the first being an Africa Gold Cup game against Senegal. I scored two memorable tries that day and dedicated both (by pointing to the stands) to my cousin who has been rock-solid behind me almost my whole life, while she was pregnant with my nephew.

And secondly, our Champions Cup away fixture against Racing 92 in France. I scored two tries that day against one of the best clubs in Europe after a disappointing year, during which I had three big injuries while being at the Ospreys. That match was a turnaround for me mentally and emotionally.

What was the highlight of your career?

Definitely representing Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. It's been my childhood dream and what made it sweeter was being able to comeback after all my setbacks the previous year. I had to have an operation and had two other injuries, while I couldn't play rugby for almost a year. Then to come back, get selected and play my first game in a year against South Africa and New Zealand at the World Cup was a very proud moment for me.

And the lowlight of your career?

I'm an optimist and I always try to look at the brighter side of things. Even though my first year at the Ospreys was very frustrating, I've learned so much both on and off the field. It helped me to grow mentally and spiritually and eventually made me a better man.

Name your best Namibian squad.

Johnny Redelinghuys, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Casper Viviers, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Tjiuee Uanivi, Tinus du Plessis, Jacques Burger, Wian Conradie, Helarius Kisting, Cliven Loubser, Milaan van Wyk, Johan Deysel, Lesley Klim, David Philander, Chrysander Botha.

Substitutes:

Obert Nortje, Aranos Coetzee, Desiderius Sethie, Max Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Camlo Martin, Lorenzo Louis.