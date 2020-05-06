Nigeria: JAMB Releases 2019 Admission List

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the list of 2019 fully admitted candidates in all the tertiary institutions in the country.

The Board's Director of Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement, said the list is on display on the board's website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

According to him, "for ease of checking, candidates can search for their names by providing their JAMB registration numbers on the search tool located on the displayed list to ascertain their admission.

"The displayed list can be accessed by a visit to www.jamb.gov.ng, to check the matriculation list."

He said candidates that have been offered provisional admission, but are yet to accept it are to immediately accept these admissions at no cost by using the CAPS Mobile App downloaded from Google Playstore.

"Candidates do not need to visit any CBT centre or cyber cafe, as doing so would be a violation of the presidential directive on work from home/stay-at-home order.

"Candidates should note that failure to accept such offers of admission on the CAPS platform would result in the forfeiture of such admissions.

In the event of any challenge, candidates are to lodge their complaints using the online ticketing platform at support.jamb.gov.ng under '2019 admission list issue'.

Benjamin said acceptance of admissions on any website other than CAPS is not valid as any admission not processed and accepted through CAPS is not known to the board.

"Alternatively, candidates who are not sure of their admission status can check for such from their phones by sending "STATUS 2019' to 55019.

Only candidates who had accepted their offers of admission on CAPS and whose names appear on the provisional matriculation list are recognised as bonafide students of the various institutions in Nigeria."