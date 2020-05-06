South Africa: Sassa Resolves Grant Payments for May

press release

SASSA Kwa-Zulu confirms that the Payment System glitch which affected beneficiaries of Old Age Pension and Disability Grants has been resolved. Funds were released to beneficiaries' accounts on Monday, 04 May 2020.

Today, Tuesday, 05 May 2020, SASSA officials have been deployed to monitor various Paypoints in the Region and have confirmed that payments are progressing smoothly without major challenges.

The payment file for all grants scheduled for 06 May 2020 has been verified with no discrepancies.

SASSA wishes to apologise to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused by this. For further enquiries affected beneficiaries are encouraged to call SASSA customer care number 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011.