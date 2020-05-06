South Africa: Ramadan in a Time of Lockdown

analysis

Religion stirs fervour, fear and fight - but it can also easily part ways with faith. For one Johannesburg family, the disruptions of lockdown during Ramadan have provided a different test of their faith - and an unusual blessing at the same time.

A congregation of four and a cat - that's the sum total of the gathering for Ramadan evening prayers at the Akoob family's Homestead Park house west of Joburg.

Ramadan in the time of lockdown has brought a recalibration of the rituals of faith, but not of faith itself, for Ahmed Akoob. He misses the large gatherings at his mosque. The Sultan Bahu mosque in Mayfair during the holy month can host up to 1,000 people for tarawih, the ritual night prayers said during Ramadan. He's a little saddened that the usual anticipation and preparations for Ramadan have been so subdued.

"This year things have been very different for our family and for the community. At the beginning of Ramadan we all had to adjust," he says. Each day still begins early. During the holy month, the Akoobs rise before sunrise to prepare for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal that marks the last before the day's fasting.

The...