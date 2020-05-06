Zimbabwe: 20 Zinwa Boreholes for Chitungwiza

6 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has partnered Chitungwiza Municipality in drilling 20 boreholes and equipping 28 more in a move set to ease water shortages in the town.

Chitungwiza faces acute water shortages because it neither has a water supply dam nor treatment plant.

Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the development will go a long way in alleviating the water situation in the town.

"The authority is drilling and equipping 20 boreholes, in addition to eight more, which were drilled earlier by other players," she said.

"Under the arrangement, Chitungwiza Municipality is providing fuel for the drilling rigs, pipes for the casing of the boreholes and other accessories and fittings needed to equip the boreholes." Mrs Munyonga said Zinwa had since submitted the bill of quantities for the procurement of fittings to Chitungwiza Municipality.

Mrs Munyonga hoped the completion of the programme would improve the water situation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

