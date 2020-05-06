South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Visits Roadblock in Athlone

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, visited a roadblock with the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, on the M5 after the Athlone turnoff towards Muizenberg. Please see photos and videos attached.

The purpose of visiting the roadblock was to perform oversight over the movement of people between provinces and locally during the seven-day grace period which began on 1 May 2020. This grace period allows for residents who were forced to stay within the confines of another province or area to return home.

Minister Fritz said, "There has been a noticeable increase in road traffic following the move from stage 5 lockdown to stage 4. This was evident during the roadblock today. I call residents to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, leaving home only when necessary including grocery shopping and seeking medical assistance."

Minister Fritz added, "It was very reassuring to see that the majority of residents are adhering to the lockdown regulations. Most are making use of the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment including cloth masks and hand sanitiser. In addition, the necessary permits are being utilized by those essential service personal travelling on the roads. I would like to thank all residents for adhering to these conditions and ensuring the safety of one-another."

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions