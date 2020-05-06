South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Visits Roadblock in Athlone

5 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, visited a roadblock with the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, on the M5 after the Athlone turnoff towards Muizenberg. Please see photos and videos attached.

The purpose of visiting the roadblock was to perform oversight over the movement of people between provinces and locally during the seven-day grace period which began on 1 May 2020. This grace period allows for residents who were forced to stay within the confines of another province or area to return home.

Minister Fritz said, "There has been a noticeable increase in road traffic following the move from stage 5 lockdown to stage 4. This was evident during the roadblock today. I call residents to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, leaving home only when necessary including grocery shopping and seeking medical assistance."

Minister Fritz added, "It was very reassuring to see that the majority of residents are adhering to the lockdown regulations. Most are making use of the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment including cloth masks and hand sanitiser. In addition, the necessary permits are being utilized by those essential service personal travelling on the roads. I would like to thank all residents for adhering to these conditions and ensuring the safety of one-another."

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.