South Africa: 'Feed Us or Get Us Out' - the Plight of Undocumented Lesotho Nationals in South Africa

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Stuck between a South African government refusing to assist them, and closed border posts, undocumented foreign nationals are far from home and face growing hardship.

A frail and apparently weak Maphoka Plakane, 38, an undocumented Lesotho national, stumbled out of the one-room shack she shares with her four children in Protea South, Soweto.

"I'm very sick and I'm hungry. I want to return home so that I can die in front of my family," said Plakane.

Plakane arrived in SA in 2015 looking for work as a domestic. Five years later she is still unemployed.

"The only time I find work is when a colleague wants me to stand in for them, but it's usually short-lived," said Plakane.

The family has no food at a time when their neighbours who are South African are given relief by the government in the form of food parcels and grants. Plakane said it would be better if she returned home.

"You don't know what to tell the children when no lunch or supper is forthcoming. They are used to the fact that we do not usually have breakfast because we cannot afford bread," said Plakane.

Many Basotho living in the same area as...

