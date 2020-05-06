Kenya: Tecra Muigai's Lover to Be Held for 3 Weeks As Dci Probes Her Murder

Nairobi — DCI's homicide detectives have been granted 21 days to hold Lali Omar, the man who was with Tecra Muigai on the day she is said to have fallen off and sustained fatal injuries in Lamu.

Tecra is the daughter of Keroche Breweries owners Joseph and Tabitha Karanja who have pleaded for privacy as they mourn the loss.

Lali, a stocky and bushy man in his 50's is said to have been Tecra's lover and they were in his house when the incident occurred, reports indicate.

Reports indicate that she was found bleeding and unconscious in the house, before she was rushed to a nearby clinic and later airlifted to Nairobi where she succumbed to her injuries.

Following her death, Lali was arrested and arraigned at the Lamu Law Courts, where Principal Magistrate Allan Temba allowed DCI detectives to continue detaining him.

No charges were read out to him.

"Tecra's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company's wide product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year," a statement issued by Keroche Breweries said.

Since Saturday, photos of Tecra and her lover have been circulating online, mainly on the coastal beaches.