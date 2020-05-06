South Africa: Screw the Poor? How Deep Is Our Commitment to Equality?

6 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

In recent weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa has made two speeches in which he has made far-reaching promises and stated plainly his commitment to use the crisis to rapidly accelerate efforts to build an equal and fair society out of the ruins of the economy left by Covid-19 and the lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked "whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy".

On his 21 April 2020 televised address to the nation he said:

"We will forge a compact for radical economic transformation that ensures that advances the economic position of women, youth and persons with disabilities, and that makes our cities, towns, villages and rural areas vibrant centres of economic activity.

"Our new economy must be founded on fairness, empowerment, justice and equality.

"It must use every resource, every capability and every innovation we have in the service of the people of this country.

"Our new economy must open new horizons and offer new opportunities."

Then, in another televised address on Freedom Day, he went even further, saying:

"We must make real the right of all our people to healthcare, food,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

