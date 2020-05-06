South Africa: The Walking Dead Undermine the COVID-19 Lockdown At Our Collective Peril

opinion

When we look around the world at who are the ones dying en masse, it is of course the poor and vulnerable, and therefore not us, the middle class, and the rich. So, what's a few hundred thousand predominantly black people for the greater good? Whatever the greater good means to some of us.

As I observed in horror the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town a few days ago, where hundreds of people flocked to exercise their democratic right to free movement and getting a bit of fresh air, I couldn't help but think what a disaster this will spell for us all from a health perspective.

No physical distancing was being practised or adhered to and it was just a free for all. And in wanting to understand this phenomenon and why people would react like this in the face of a serious health pandemic globally, I had to think very hard to make sense of it. While also attempting to understand another thing that bothered me which was, why so many also compare our lockdown restrictions with apartheid or Nazi Germany?

So, Thomas Sowell, the American economist reminds us aptly I think, "when people get used to...