South Africa: Betting On the Banks During COVID-19

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dewald Van Rensburg for Amabhungane

Government's major stimulus measures rely on the financial sector - banks in particular - to support real economic activity in exchange for unprecedented (temporary) deregulation and other support. How's that working out so far?

Government has appealed to the financial sector to adopt a "spirit of solidarity" to combat the crippling economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. An amount of R800-billion has been bandied about as the total value of South Africa's economic stimulus, but most of that figure relies on banks playing ball.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has gone on an all-out drive to get more credit into the system by cutting interest rates to record lows and temporarily relaxing regulations that constrain bank lending from getting out of hand in normal times.

The regulatory concessions will, hopefully, lead to an infusion of credit during and after the shutdown, which started in March 2020 and has resulted in the closure of businesses and mass job losses.

The SARB has estimated that its two main regulatory interventions could lead to R540-billion in new lending from banks.

Dovetailing with the SARB's regulatory concessions is a R200-billion loan guarantee scheme - the single largest part of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

