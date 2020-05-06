Kenya: Free Bundles, Airtime for 5,500 Frontline Health Workers

Safaricom has offered to give 5,500 front-line health workers bundles that will allow them to call and use the internet for free for the next three months in support of the fight against the Covid -19 pandemic.

The offer includes 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs.

The telco said this is in line with a request by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe for communication support for the pandemic response teams.

"The initiative, which is part of our commitment to keep the country connected during this period, will see Safaricom provide connectivity resources and airtime to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund and front-line health workers both at the national and county levels," Safaricom said in a statement.

The resources include a monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data, 600 voice call minutes and 2,000 SMSs per month topped up to the individual lines of front-line workers identified by the Ministry of Health. It will also include 100 Mbps internet connectivity at Afya House for the National Command and Control Centre. There will also be a one-off bundle for 15 members of the committee.

"As we face this crisis, seamless worry-free communication between the front-line teams, the command centre and their loved ones is crucial. The contribution by Safaricom to support over 5,500 government healthcare workers will go a long way in helping us execute a coordinated national response," Mr Kagwe said.

Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa said the gallant health workers at the front line of the Covid-19 battle are the first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections in communities.

ONGOING INITIATIVES

"We not only want to appreciate the great work they are doing, but also facilitate their communication as they continue discharging their duties," Mr Ndegwa said in a statement.

The telco said the commitment adds to its ongoing initiatives, now valued at Sh6.5 billion, to support its customers and the country from the negative impact of the pandemic through interventions in financial services, transport, education and healthcare.

"We are cognisant of the challenge ahead of us and our purpose as an organisation is clear -- to keep our customers connected and support Kenyans in whatever way we can," Mr Ndegwa added.