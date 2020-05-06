South Africa: As Nation's Capacity Teeters Under Lockdown, the Illicit Economy Costs Public Purse Billions

analysis

South Africa's hard Covid-19 lockdown on the back of a drooping economy is set to cost the public purse R285-bn in 2020. That loss, alongside a flourishing illicit economy focused on alcohol and cigarettes, were flagged as serious concerns on Tuesday in Parliament.

"We don't go into the politics or rationale. Our day job is national resource mobilisation... " said South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter when he bluntly put the estimated annual revenue loss at R285-billion. "That is a function of the sluggish economy, but also the impact of lockdown."

To put this into perspective: R285-billion represents about one out of every four rands in the R1.15-trillion allocated to social spending in the 2020 Budget. It comes in between the R229.7-billion allocated to Health and the R309.5-billion for Social Development, including grants.

Kieswetter's hard numbers on revenue losses (and concerns about South Africa's economic capacity and the flourishing illicit economy) such as National Treasury's modelling of between three to seven million Covid-19 lockdown-related job losses stand in stark contrast to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel's assessment.

Patel, in the Sunday Times, dismissed as "thumbsuck" and "guesstimate" the cost of the hard Covid-19 lockdown to South Africa....