South Africa: Our Courts Must Reopen - but Carefully, and With All Proper Precautions in Place

6 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Like many other spheres of business and economic life, the legal profession and the judiciary is suffering under the Covid-19 lockdown. We need to reopen the courts, but under strict guidelines.

A recent report by GroundUp stated that the Legal Practice Council (LPC), a statutory body regulating the legal services sector in South Africa, has raised concerns about the limited operation of the courts. GroundUp further reported that the LPC has raised concerns that "the administration of justice has largely ground to a halt and firms have been hit financially". It narrates an account of a criminal attorney who expressed worry that his clients are awaiting trial, which was postponed due to the lockdown, and feared that the cases will be further affected by backlogs when the courts reopen.

This situation puts into question the assurances by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, that "although our country is under a national lockdown, the administration of justice is not shutting down". And that "our criminal justice system will continue to function and function well".

The economic impact of Covid-19 on the legal profession is becoming notable. So dire is the position of small firms that in March 2020...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.