South Africa: Our Courts Must Reopen - but Carefully, and With All Proper Precautions in Place

opinion

Like many other spheres of business and economic life, the legal profession and the judiciary is suffering under the Covid-19 lockdown. We need to reopen the courts, but under strict guidelines.

A recent report by GroundUp stated that the Legal Practice Council (LPC), a statutory body regulating the legal services sector in South Africa, has raised concerns about the limited operation of the courts. GroundUp further reported that the LPC has raised concerns that "the administration of justice has largely ground to a halt and firms have been hit financially". It narrates an account of a criminal attorney who expressed worry that his clients are awaiting trial, which was postponed due to the lockdown, and feared that the cases will be further affected by backlogs when the courts reopen.

This situation puts into question the assurances by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, that "although our country is under a national lockdown, the administration of justice is not shutting down". And that "our criminal justice system will continue to function and function well".

The economic impact of Covid-19 on the legal profession is becoming notable. So dire is the position of small firms that in March 2020...