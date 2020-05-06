Kenya: We Deserve Promotion to KPL, City Stars Goalie Opiyo Says

Nairobi City Stars custodian Levis Opiyo has said the National Super League (NSL) leaders deserve promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

The experienced goalkeeper, in an interview with Nation Sport, also opened up on his stint in Germany.

Opiyo joined City Stars last July following a spell at Germany's lower-tier Fortuna Babelsberg, where he was voted one of the most promising players.

His contribution of 14 clean sheets in 29 matches helped propel his team to the summit of the 20-team NSL standings after garnering 43 points from 18 games, seven more than second-placed Bidco United.

On Thursday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa announced that City Stars and Bidco would be promoted to the Kenyan Premier League following a premature end to the local football season.

"There is no luck in our promotion, we deserved it because we had a very good season. We have been the best team in the league by far. We could even have won the league by a 10-point margin," explains Opiyo.

City Stars are owned by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation which was bankrolled the team for the past year. Club Chief Executive Patrick Korir says the team's main aim will be to challenge for honours in the top flight next season.

"I look forward to a return to the premier league," said the former Mathare United and Posta Rangers goalie.

"The NSL was a very hard league, but the Kenyan Premier League will be tougher. If I impress there, I have a chance of attracting scouts and get a move to a more established league. I am also looking for a chance in the national football team."

Arnold Origi, Patrick Matasi, Ian Otieno and Farouk Shikhalo, who are based in Finland, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Tanzania respectively, are the current national team keepers.

Opiyo is the younger sibling to former Harambee Stars midfielder Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo.