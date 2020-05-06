South Africa: The SAHRC Weighs in On How to Protect Your Human Rights During the Pandemic

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The South African Human Rights Commission says the Covid-19 crisis has placed a spotlight on inequality, poverty and unemployment, all of which were existing issues. They hope this will spur all of us to do a lot more to ensure no one is left behind.

On Thursday 30 April, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) held a webinar discussion titled "Protecting your rights amid Covid-19".

The discussion began with the chairperson of the SAHRC, Advocate Bongani Majola, being asked for his thoughts on the limiting of people's rights during the lockdown. Majola said the limitation of some rights during this time was necessary to deal with the State of National Disaster effectively, but it was also about give and take between government and citizens.

For example, he said denying freedom of association is a necessary pain in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. It is the nature of the situation, he said. Majola conceded that there is also an opportunity for state officials to violate people's rights as with some reported incidents.

Regarding the possibility of constitutionality being used to challenge our current lockdown restrictions, Majola said our Constitution allowed people to go to court if they felt...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.