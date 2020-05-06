South Africa: The SAHRC Weighs in On How to Protect Your Human Rights During the Pandemic

analysis

The South African Human Rights Commission says the Covid-19 crisis has placed a spotlight on inequality, poverty and unemployment, all of which were existing issues. They hope this will spur all of us to do a lot more to ensure no one is left behind.

On Thursday 30 April, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) held a webinar discussion titled "Protecting your rights amid Covid-19".

The discussion began with the chairperson of the SAHRC, Advocate Bongani Majola, being asked for his thoughts on the limiting of people's rights during the lockdown. Majola said the limitation of some rights during this time was necessary to deal with the State of National Disaster effectively, but it was also about give and take between government and citizens.

For example, he said denying freedom of association is a necessary pain in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. It is the nature of the situation, he said. Majola conceded that there is also an opportunity for state officials to violate people's rights as with some reported incidents.

Regarding the possibility of constitutionality being used to challenge our current lockdown restrictions, Majola said our Constitution allowed people to go to court if they felt...