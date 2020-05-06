Namibia: Surviving a Medical Emergency During a Pandemic

MAIKA Eysselein's two-year-old son was not gaining much weight, and she was told his little heart is not beating like it should.

It was mid-March this year and the global community was just starting to experience the impact of the spread of Covid-19, with more countries announcing lockdowns.

After he went through medical imaging, Eysselein was told her lastborn has a heart defect which required immediate surgery.

This was about two weeks before Namibia's lockdown was implemented on 28 March.

Eysselein said at the time a South African pediatric cardiologist, who visits Namibia once in a while for work purposes, assisted the family.

They were informed the surgery could be done in Cape Town, after which it was scheduled for 24 March.

The family arrived at the hospital on 23 March and had gotten the last flight to South Africa, a week before. This was before South Africa enforced their own lockdown.

According to Eysselein, hospitals in South Africa were being cautious about admitting foreigners, but the family was accommodated by the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

Then the anxious mother was told the hospital could no longer perform the surgery.

She said the hospital was still deciding what the protocol for medical emergencies should be during the Covid-19 pandemic, and which operations to prioritise.

"If you are told your child's heart could fail, you worry - intensely so," she says.

Eysselein says she understood the situation was new to everyone, including the hospitals.

"And that is what we were stuck in. There was no right way of doing this. Five days went by and we did not know if the surgery would be performed at all. And then South Africa and Namibia went in lockdown," she says.

"Adding to that was the fear of what to do and where to go if the surgery could not happen. Borders closed and once we left, would our son be okay without surgery?"

Just when all hope seemed lost, the surgery was scheduled for 31 March.

"Thank goodness!" Eysselein says.

But there was another spanner in the works - the two-year-old could end up with a runny nose.

"Everyone who has a child knows how often children have runny noses, but because of Covid-19 it could be a problem. We sat on hot coals waiting for the surgery, with the fear that one little sniff from that little boy may mean no surgery," Eysselein said.

"He had to get surgery, because any kind of illness would be taxing on his little heart and lungs," she says.

A week after surgery and a follow-up appointment later, the boy's mother was presented with the issue of returning to Namibia.

This is how the #GetUsHome initiative was born, she says.

Eysselein says she reached out to several stakeholders, including the Okanti Foundation and Westair Aviation.

The airline created a WhatsApp group for Namibians who wanted to come home and, because not all could afford to travel back, a fundraising campaign was started under the #GetUsHome initiative.

Eysselein is one of 31 Namibians who managed to return last week with the help of #GetUsHome.

The group is currently in quarantine.

"We have actually been in quarantine for seven to eight weeks, because when we were in Cape Town, we wanted to be safe so we did not go out," she says.

Eysselein says the help they received is testimony to Namibians' sense of community.

"Namibians showed we are a community and are there for one another. We collected funds and are still raising funds for other Namibians who want to come home," she says.

Fred Ribeiro of WestAir Aviation said the airline has been arranging the repatriation of Namibians for the past two weeks.

This involves the approval of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and its counterpart in South Africa.

Okanti Foundation's founder, Michaela Tietz-von Leipzig, said she has known Eysselein long before her son was diagnosed with a heart condition in her capacity as a psychologist.

"The #GetUsHome initiative fell neatly into the scope of Okanti Foundation. The great response to the initiative shows the Namibian public is compassionate and caring," she says.

She says two flights with Namibians returning from South Africa are scheduled for early next week and the public is encouraged to keep donating.

*This story has been modified.