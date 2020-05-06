Namibia: Cancer Association Launches Series of Products to Raise Funds Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

6 May 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has launched a series of product lines, which include buffs, funky coloured shoelaces, t-shirts, caps and other merchandise, which are now for sale at their offices.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said urgent support and screening services have resumed under strict control as of 5 May, while patient support have been ongoing throughout the lockdown.

"Enabling CAN to continue aiding cancer patients means that we now need even more innovative ideas and greater support from the public to keep the doors to our homes, clinics and offices open," explained Hansen.

Orders can be placed at 061 23 7740 or admin@can.org.na and in Swakopmund at 064 46 1271 or erongo@can.org.na.

