Namibia: Family Reels After Son's Death

"He was a very good child," Yvonne Bezuidenhout said before she broke down in tears.

These are the only words she could utter about her son, Lorenzo Einbeck (21), who was found dead in his shack on 21 April due to a suspected Mandrax overdose.

On the same day his cousin Romarlo Brown (22) also died from a suspected Mandrax overdose.

Bezuidenhout spoke to The Namibian sitting on her bed at her 7de Laan home in Windhoek.

Lorenzo's stepfather, Heinrich Bezuidenhout, said Einbeck was a jovial person who occasionally pulled pranks on his mother.

"He went to work and would come home to us even though he had his own place. He ate with us every night, watched movies or played with his siblings," he said.

Einbeck worked for a motor spares business in Eveline Street. He rented a shack in 7de Laan not far from his parents' place.

His stepfather said on the Sunday before he died, Einbeck came to their house after work and had dinner with the family. Later that night he went to his shack.

"On Monday, we knew he was at work, because he did not come home unless he wanted something. In the evening his mother told me to call him for dinner, but he didn't answer his phone," he said.

On the Tuesday morning, Brown's girlfriend, who lives opposite the family, called over to Heinrich to check up on him.

"She asked me to go to Brown's room because he was just lying on the bed. I lifted the curtain and felt his body and realised he was dead," Heinrich recalls.

He called for an ambulance and phoned Einbeck again, who was still not answering.

"I texted him [Einbeck] saying his cousin has died, hoping he would answer, but he didn't reply," he said.

It was later discovered Brown had died from a suspected Mandrax overdose.

When they failed to hear from Einbeck, his mother sent his younger brother, Ivanni (15), to check on him.

Ivanni came back running back saying Lorenzo had died.

"We think he died on Sunday night. I called his boss, but the boss said Einbeck didn't go to work on the Monday," said Heinrich.

He admitted they knew Lorenzo had used dagga, but was not aware of his Mandrax habit.

Heinrich said the police told the family Lorenzo had died from Mandrax produced in Namibia, which is "full of poison".

"This is not a real drug, I am not sure what they cook with it," Heinrich said.

Ivanni said he was shocked to find his brother dead.

"I couldn't believe he was in that condition, because two months ago he said he would not smoke it again," he said.

Ivanni said Einbeck was a good brother who always tried to help them.

'I WAS SUPPOSED TO DIE'

Einbeck's best friend, Joseph Amakali (28), from whom he rented the shack, said he had a tight bond with Einbeck.

Amakali said he was having a hard time coping with his friend's death.

"Lorenzo was my best friend, we never did something without sharing," he said.

That Sunday, Amakali said he did not notice any strange behaviour from Lorenzo, but two people contacted him to sell him drugs.

"That was the last time I saw him. I heard the first thing he smoked didn't satisfy him, and he then went back to get more," he said.

Amakali said his friend first used a white pill called "kos" with a lion's face on it. He said the pill is normally used by people who are traumatised to help them sleep.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was also supposed to die that day, but luckily I wasn't there. I used something different that day. I previously used what he died from, but now everything has to go," he said.

Amakali believes his friend was given the wrong tablet.

The previous Monday, Amakali said he tried the drugs along with the two cousins, but did not know it was fatal.

Lorenzo will be buried on 9 May.

SUSPECTED SUPPLIER ARRESTED

Jacques Coetzee (37), the suspected supplier, was arrested on 21 April at about 20h00 along the B1 road just outside Rehoboth.

According to Nampa he appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on 24 April and was denied bail.

The case was postponed to 1 June for further investigation.

National police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi previously said Coetzee was in possession of 605 Mandrax tablets with a street value of N$72 600.