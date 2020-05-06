Namibia: Service Chiefs Happy With Lockdown Enforcement

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has expressed satisfaction with lockdown enforcement at police checkpoints in //Kharas region.

The operations are led by the police and supported by the Namibian Defence Force, Correctional Services and other law enforcement agencies.

Ndeitunga made these remarks in an interview with The Namibian at the Tses-Asab B1 checkpoint on Thursday, following his visit to //Kharas region.

He was accompanied by service chiefs of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and the Correctional Services.

"We are satisfied with the level of cooperation between the security forces, sharing of resources as well as the lockdown enforcement," he said.

Ndeitunga said it was clear that officers understood their deployment at the checkpoints in the fight to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our observation is that officers showed high morale and determination in executing their duties despite some challenges," he added.

He highlighted inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and trucks that pass through border posts without being disinfected, as some challenges.

These trucks, he said, may create a possible conduit to transmit the Covid-19 disease from South Africa into Namibia, which poses a high risk to coronavirus exposure.

The chief of NDF, air marshall Martin Pinehas, said law enforcement agents were executing instructions as per the lockdown regulations at the checkpoints despite some challenges.

"We (service chiefs) will see what we can do to address these challenges," he added.

He also said law enforcement agents had established good cooperation among them during the joint lockdown operations.

Pineas said the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 is a collective effort, and called on the public to play their part.

Correction Services commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela commended the public for cooperating with law enforces to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The society, as our masters and us as their servants, are standing together to fight the spread of Covid-19," he remarked.