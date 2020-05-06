Namibia: New Norm Aboard a Freezer Fishing Vessel

Fishing companies, especially those with freezer vessels have prepared for the return to fishing operations.

Since the start of the lockdown, many vessels were docked and fishing companies were only allowed to carry out vessel and factory maintenance.

After the fishing industry was classified as an essential service sector, freezer vessels could be returning to sea but under strict measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 among their employees.

Industry players have been taking safety control measures at their workplaces.

"We contracted a local health and safety training company to create awareness on how to contain and mitigate Covid-19 because our employees work in a confined environment. They need to understand the virus and its impact including personal prevention control measures and the use of PPE to our crew," said Anastasia Helao, Seacope Fishing's human resources consultant.

Helao explained that such training is in line with the Covid-19 labour directives introduced by the government on 20 April 2020 which all industry players must follow to safeguard the health and safety of their employees.

The Namibian had an exclusive tour of the MFV Pemba Bay freezer vessel to get an insight into how the operations in confined space have been affected by Covid-19.

Owned by Seacope Freezers Fishing Pty Ltd at Walvis Bay, the Pemba Bay is about 48 metres long, with three decks. The vessel returned from sea two weeks ago, where it has been for the duration of stage 1 of the lockdown.

On board the vessel the chief mate, Arsenio Conde Freire, explained some of the activities they have undertaken to prepare for the return to sea.

"There are little changes to be made to the operations in the vessel. In the factory on-board, the workers normally stand about a metre apart and they are always required to wear protective gear as per the regulations in the food industry," said Freire.

The new norm in the vessel will mainly apply to the dining areas as well as the vessel cleaning procedures.

"We will also change the dining schedule to ensure that the crew maintains social distancing at all times. Three of the crew members took annual leave and they are not coming along this time. We opted not to fill their positions and keep a cabin open for any eventuality that would require us to quarantine anyone while at sea," he explained.

In the toilets are containers of disinfectants and sanitisers.

"We have never had to carry so much chemicals but because we now have to sterilise the showers after every use, we made sure we have enough stock on board," said Freire.

Other changes include installing a temperature scanner at the vessel entrance, enforcing social distancing on the vessels, screening the crew twice a day, providing cleaners on the vessel with disposable protective clothing.

After all the preparations, the MFV Pemba Bay returned to the fishing grounds with the same crew that docked two weeks ago. The decision to take the same crew, according to Helao, was because the crew was already in self-quarantine and had no contact with outsiders while at sea.