Namibia: Private Sector Credit Extension Remains Unchanged in March

6 May 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

According to the latest statistics by the Bank of Namibia, growth in credit extended to the private sectors was 6.1% at the end of March 2020, unchanged from a month earlier.

The central bank said the stable growth reflected the increase in credit extended to households offset by a decrease in demand for credit by businesses during the period under review.

Growth in credit extended to households rose to 7.2% at the end of March 2020, slightly higher than 6.7% at the end of the preceding month, largely due to higher demand for mortgage loans, coupled with a robust growth in overdraft credit during the period under review.

"This may suggest financial strain (particularly in the case of overdraft credit), due to lower income amid low economic activity," the Bank of Namibia noted.

Meanwhile growth in credit extended to businesses slowed to 4.6% in March 2020, from 5.4% a month earlier, mainly due to repayments in short-term credit facilities (i.e. overdrafts and other loans and advances), coupled with lower demand for mortgage loans.

Additionally, the central bank noted, the persistent contraction in instalment credit since 2017 contributed to the decline in demand for credit by businesses during the month under review.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.