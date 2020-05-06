Namibia: Youth in Tourism Prepare for When the Time Arises

MANY ARTICLES about people's experiences as tourists in Namibia highlight the amazing vast landscapes, the friendly people and the unique environment the country offers.

It is a heart-warming feeling for most of us involved in providing services in the tourism sector, be it directly or indirectly.

But now with the sudden collapse of almost every tourism activity in this beautiful country, we all feel lost and out of control.

To the ordinary person, tourism might seem rather frivolous. However, the reality is that tourism is indeed one of the most influential sectors, contributing a lot towards the gross domestic product (GPD) of many world economies.

According to an article published by Midori Paxton (2020), head of ecosystems and biodiversity at UNDP, New York, travel and tourism account for 10,3% of global GDP. In 2019 alone, it created one in four new jobs.

The economic contribution of wildlife tourism is equally impressive. It amounted to US$343,6 billion (0,4% of global GDP) in 2018.

Wildlife tourism supported about 6,8% of all travel and tourism jobs. The percentage is much higher in Africa, which accounts for about 36,3%.

In Namibia, tourism which is primarily nature-based, is the second largest economic sector, accounting for 15,4% of total employment and 14,7% of the national GDP. Tourism is a core part of the country's poverty reduction and biodiversity conservation strategy.

Alongside tourism, we have wildlife conservation, which plays a vital role in attracting tourists to Namibia. Conservation management has made it possible for Namibia to reserve nearly 50% of its land for conservation-oriented management.

Of that, 20% comprised 86 communal conservancies harbouring the flagship safari species (Paxton, 2020), including desert-adapted elephants, lions, and the world's largest population of black rhinos, leopards and cheetahs.

With the above in mind, we need to realise just how many lives have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the ban of all travels around the world, Namibia will for the forseeable future no longer receive foreign tourists to experience the attractions the country offers. That bluntly means the loss of thousands of jobs and incomes, as businesses now have to close down.

Recovery from this pandemic is also very much anyone's guess, and it sure will not be business as usual soon after the pandemic is over.

Now the question is, what do we do in the meantime to prepare for the days when the pandemic has finally disappeared and we need to restart the tourism businesses somehow?

As a young Namibian citizen, who has worked in the tourism industry for almost seven years, I am thinking we have been given a precious chance to transform a sector to greater levels after this storm is over.

I am not talking about getting back to my old job of being a booking reservationist and just continue to live life like nothing ever happened.

I am talking about actually realising that every experience I have acquired in the past seven years in my daily job in tourism now has the potential to come out and be put to use to make a difference in the Namibian tourism industry and our wildlife conservation to get back on its feet again.

In this breath, I urge fellow Namibian youths, especially those employed in travel tourism and conservation, to do the same. I urge that we use this time to read and educate ourselves on the real effects the tourism sector has on our livelihoods and on the economy of this beautiful nation.

This is the time to educate our communities on the importance of conserving and appreciating the Namibian wildlife and our environment at large.

I confidently want to say to each and every youth out there, tourism and conservation are not a 'white man's business' as stereotypes have painted it. Every Namibian benefits from tourism and conservation, be it directly or indirectly. Thus, we all have the obligation to make sure that we play a vital role in reviving tourism.

I believe we all need to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, so I urge Namibian youths to stand with me in making a difference for our lovely tourism sector by preparing ourselves to lend our expertise where it is needed when the time comes.

* Selma Amadhila has worked in the nurturing of animal wildlife industry for seven years. She holds an honours degree in tourism management. Email: [email protected]