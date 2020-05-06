Namibia: Unam, Nust Suspend June Exams

The University of Namibia and Namibia University for Science and Technology have suspended all examinations for the first semester set for June because of the coronavirus.

In an internal memorandum issued on Sunday, Unam said students' final marks for the first semester will be the average of their continuous assessments.

Unam's spokesperson, John Haufiku, confirmed this to The Namibian yesterday.

The Namibia University for Science and Technology (Nust) has also suspended its first semester examinations.

The decision to cancel the examinations was taken in line with the government's state of emergency measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Namibia entered stage 2 of the four-stage Covid-19 exit plan after enduring five weeks of a countrywide lockdown.

The country has only reported 16 positive cases of Covid-19 so far. Eight of these cases have recovered, with no new cases reported in three weeks.

President Hage Geingob, however, announced last week that pupils and students at institutions of higher learning will not be allowed to return as public gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

Unam in its memo said: "No students are allowed on campus for classes for the remainder of the first semester".

The university further said it will conduct a review of its remote working and learning plan to determine the number of students who will be negatively affected by the decisions to suspend classes and examinations.

Unam said it will provide additional support to affected students between 3 June and 30 July to enable them to conduct their studies remotely.

"There will be no examinations for the first semester; students' final marks will be the average of their continuous assessments. Practical training and other fieldwork will also be attended to during the above-mentioned period [3 June and 30 July].

"Students are encouraged to do their best and take an active interest in their education through online learning during the state of emergency," the statement reads.

Unam, however, said staff members, will continue to work remotely for the entire semester, while only a few employees rendering critical services will be required to report for duty.

"All persons entering the university will be subject to temperature checks and be required to wear a mask until further notice," Unam's statement reads.

NUST'S E-LEARNING

Nust spokesperson Jordaania Andima told The Namibian yesterday that the university also suspended the first semester examinations.

Andima said the university has also move all its [teaching and learning] operations online effective from yesterday and encourages students to do their work online.

According to the statement issued by Nust acting vice chancellor Morne du Toit last month, the university will commence online teaching from Monday, 11 May.

"During the week 5 to 10 May, students will have an opportunity to familiarise themselves with material on the university learning management system and to ensure that they are enrolled for all their courses on module, in preparation for remote classes to resume on 11 May," Du Toit's statement reads.